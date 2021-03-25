

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IWG plc (IWG.L) announced the appointment of Glyn Hughes as Chief Financial Officer replacing Eric Hageman, effective March 25, 2021. Glyn will also join the Board on Thursday. Further, Eric Hageman will resign as a director of IWG plc.



Glyn spent more than a decade with the Jardine Matheson group in several senior finance and executive leadership roles with significant franchising activities across various markets. More recently, Glyn was interim CEO of Mothercare plc, having previously been the CFO, where he was instrumental in driving significant strategic initiatives to transform its global franchise business. Glyn is already familiar with IWG having joined the Group during 2020.



Doug Sutherland, Chairman of IWG said: 'We are delighted that Glyn Hughes will be joining the IWG Board as CFO. Glyn is a capable leader who brings highly relevant international franchising experience to IWG's finance and operations teams...'



'...On behalf of the Board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Eric Hageman for his significant contributions during his time with IWG especially as we navigated the unique challenges of 2020. Eric leaves the business with a strong balance sheet to support our rapid growth ambitions. We wish Eric the very best for the future,' Doug added.



