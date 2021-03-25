

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - MediGene AG (MDGEF.PK) expects total revenues to be in the range of 7 million euros - 9 million euros, R&D expenses of 14 million euros - 20 million euros and losses at the EBITDA-level in the amount of 10 million euros - 17 million euros in 2021.



MediGene reported EBITDA loss of 22.2 million euros, and total revenues of 8.8 million euros in 2020.



In 2021, Medigene will continue to push forward on the development of its immunotherapies.



Medigene said it plans to continue its successful collaborations with bluebird bio and Roivant/Cytovant and will continue to evaluate new partnering opportunities related to its portfolio of product candidates to maximize the company's value.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MEDIGENE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de