

WARRINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Utilities (UU.L, UUGRY.PK) said that its current trading is in line with the group's expectations for the year ending 31 March 2021.



The company expects annual group revenue to be lower than last year, mainly reflecting the reduction in our allowed regulatory revenue, with lower consumption from businesses as a result of Covid-19 largely offset by higher consumption from households. Overall, the net reduction in revenue is expected to be around 3 per cent.



Underlying operating profit for 2020/21 is expected to be lower than 2019/20 largely reflecting the lower revenue and higher infrastructure renewals expenditure.



