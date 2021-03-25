

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were subdued on Thursday as investors fretted about Europe's third Covid-19 wave and potential U.S. tax hikes.



A deadly third wave of Covid infections is sweeping across the continent, threatening to derail the fragile economic recovery from the pandemic.



A sell-off in Chinese technology stocks also dented sentiment after the U.S. securities regulator adopted measures that would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,931 after ending marginally higher on Wednesday.



Utility Suez SA and energy management firm Schneider Electric were little changed after the companies announced an agreement to form joint venture to develop and market a joint offering of innovative digital solutions for the management of the water cycle.



Earlier in the day, the Swiss central bank maintained its expansionary monetary policy and raised its inflation projections.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de