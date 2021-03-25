

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group plc (CMPGF.PK) said it expects organic revenue for the three months to March 31, 2021 to be down by about 28%, as the company has begun to lap the COVID-19 impact on its last year's revenues.



Further, the company sees organic revenues for the six months to decline by about 31%. The Group's operating margin is expected to increase by around 130bps from 2.7% in the first quarter to about 4.0% in the second quarter, resulting in a half year margin of about 3.4%, despite similar volumes quarter on quarter.



Looking further ahead, the company stated that it is 'excited about the significant structural market opportunity globally, organic revenue growth, continued margin improvement and returns to shareholders over time.'



