

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks edged lower on Thursday, with mining and energy stocks succumbing to selling pressure amid renewed concerns over the global economic recovery.



The benchmark FTSE 100 slid 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,702 after rising 0.2 percent in the previous session.



Miners Anglo American, Antofagasta and Glencore fell 1-3 percent as a third wave of coronavirus infections across Europe threatened to derail the fragile economic recovery.



Oil & gas company BP Plc lost 1.2 percent and Royal Dutch Shell declined 1.5 percent.



Cineworld plunged 12 percent after the world's second-largest cinema operator reported a $3 billion loss for 2020 and said it plans to ask shareholders to approve a raise in its debt ceiling.



Compass Group shares rose over 1 percent. The foodservice company said it expects operating margin to increase by around 130 bps from 2.7 percent in the first quarter to about 4.0 percent in the second quarter.



