

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen lost ground against its major counterparts in the European morning session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 1-week low of 109.17 against the greenback, off its early high of 108.71.



The yen dropped to 2-day lows of 128.94 against the euro, 116.56 against the franc, 149.53 against the pound and 86.86 against the loonie, from its early highs of 128.39, 116.14, 148.72 and 86.37, respectively.



Against the aussie and the kiwi, the yen ticked down to 83.00 and 76.16, compared to its prior highs of 82.39 and 75.63, respectively.



The yen is poised to challenge support around 112.00 against the greenback, 131.5 against the euro, 119.00 against the franc, 153.00 against the pound, 88.00 against the loonie, 84.00 against the aussie and 78.00 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

