

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG) said it expects revenues and EBIT to increase slightly year on year in the financial year 2021, provided the restrictions imposed on the global economy due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain manageable.



Fiscal 2020 profit to shareholders of parent company was 36.6 million euros compared to 40.7 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share was 0.68 euros compared to 0.80 euros. Revenues were 17.15 billion euros compared to 17.06 billion euros.



BayWa AG plans to raise its dividend for 2020 by 5 cents to 1.00 euros per share.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAYWA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de