

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant (CTSH) is acquiring Munich, Germany-based ESG Mobility, a digital automotive engineering R&D provider for connected, autonomous and electric vehicles. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cognizant and ESG Mobility together, will provide engineering services to eight of the world's top 10 automotive original equipment manufacturers.



ESG Mobility employees will become part of Cognizant's Internet of Things (IoT) and Engineering Services Practice. Approximately 1,000 engineering R&D specialists will join Cognizant.



ESG Mobility is a unit of ESG Elektroniksystem - and Logistik - GmbH, a privately-held technology consultancy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

