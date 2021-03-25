

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) said the company will increase innovation capabilities for its superabsorbent polymer business by building a state-of-the-art Superabsorbents Excellence Center at its Verbund site in Antwerp, Belgium. BASF plans to equip the new plant with latest data collection and sensor technology.



BASF also announced that the superabsorbent production facility in Mannheim, Germany will be closed. The company said due to an unfavorable market development and a challenging cost structure, the plant with a capacity of 25 kt/a can no longer be operated economically.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BASF-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de