

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) has agreed to sell its Domestic Appliances business to Hillhouse Capital, a global investment firm. The deal values Domestic Appliances at an enterprise value of approximately 3.7 billion euros.



The Domestic Appliances business is active in more than 100 countries, and employs approximately 7,000 employees. Its products include the Airfryer, Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo, Perfect Care Elite steam generator, Air Purifier and SpeedPro Max vacuum cleaner.



Philips and Domestic Appliances will enter into an exclusive brand license agreement to use the Philips brand and certain of Philips' other domestic appliances brands globally for a period of 15 years. The annual payments over the period represent an estimated net present value of approximately 0.7 billion euros, resulting in a total deal value of approximately 4.4 billion euros.



Frans van Houten, CEO of Royal Philips, said: 'This transaction concludes our major divestments. Going forward, our focus is on extending our leadership in health technology and continuing our transformation into a solutions company supporting professional healthcare customers achieve the Quadruple Aim and consumers with their personal health.'



