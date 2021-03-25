

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - ABB announced the company's shareholders have approved all the proposals by the Board at Annual General Meeting. Peter Voser was confirmed as Chairman of the Board of Directors with 92.9 percent of the votes. With the exception of Matti Alahuhta, all other members of the Board were re-elected.



The company's shareholders approved capital reduction through the cancellation of shares repurchased under share buyback program. The shareholders also approved the proposed distribution of a dividend of CHF 0.80 per share with 99.4 percent of the votes.



