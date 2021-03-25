

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of Directors of Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) named Dr. Juan Jos Daboub and Mr. Shlomo Yanai as members, according to the 2021 Proxy Statement filed today by the company.



Dr. Juan Jos Daboub is currently the president of The Daboub Partnership and of ThinkHUGE USA-Central America Job Creation Council. He was the former Minister for Finance, Chief of Staff to the President of El Salvador, and Managing Director of the World Bank.



Mr. Shlomo Yanai is currently the Chairman of the Board of Lumenis, a medical devices company. He has served as board member or chair of several other companies in the pharma space.



Mr. Lucio Noto, PMI's interim Chairman, welcomed the nomination, saying: 'Juan Jos fully embraces PMI's commitment to delivering a smoke-free future. Juan Jos's experience across multiple business sectors, combined with his deep understanding of geopolitics and international institutions, will be a great addition to the PMI board.'



Additionally, Mr. Jacek Olczak has been nominated to the Board following the announcement of his appointment as CEO, a role he will assume immediately following the Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 5.



