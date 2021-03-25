

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle PLC (TATE.L, TATYY.PK) announced that Vivid Sehgal, currently Chief Financial Officer Designate, will become Chief Financial Officer on 1 April 2021. Vivid joined Tate & Lyle on 1 March 2021 and replaces Imran Nawaz. Imran will step down from the Tate & Lyle Board on 31 March 2021.



Tate & Lyle also announced that Anne Minto will retire from the Board at the conclusion of the AGM on 29 July. The company said a search is underway for a new non-executive director to replace Anne.



