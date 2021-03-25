

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) said Thursday that real-world evidence supports effectiveness of first-line ibrance or palbociclib combination therapy in hormone receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative - metastatic breast cancer.



The first-line therapy with ibrance in combination with letrozole was associated with improved real-world progression-free survival or rwPFS and overall survival or OS in women with hormone receptor-positive or HR+, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative or HER2- metastatic breast cancer or mBC compared with letrozole alone.



The analysis also showed the two-year overall survival rate was 78.3% in the ibrance group and 68.0% with letrozole. The rwPFS and OS benefits were generally consistent across all subgroups, including younger patients (18-50 years of age) and site or extent of metastases.



Median overall survival was not reached among patients in the IBRANCE group and was 43.1 months among patients in the letrozole group. These findings represent a 42% reduction in the risk of progression and a 34% reduction in the risk of death.



