

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) said that it has invested in autonomous delivery company, Nuro, as part of their Series C funding round. Nuro uses robotics in their fleet of on-road, occupantless and autonomous vehicles to deliver everyday consumer goods.



It is the first significant investment in a third-party technology company the organization has made since Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol took the helm in 2018.



Chipotle announced earlier this week that it would expand its footprint in Canada with new restaurant openings over the next year. In addition, Chipotle recently added its first-ever customizable digital entrée, the Hand-Crafted Quesadilla, to the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.



