

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford (F) announced, from late 2022, Valencia Engine Plant will build the 2.5-litre Duratec hybrid engine for Europe which powers the Kuga PHEV as well as the Kuga, Galaxy and S-MAX Full Hybrid models. Ford also confirmed an additional 5.2 million euros to support increased battery pack assembly capacity at Valencia.



The 2.5-litre Duratec hybrid engine - which is built currently at Ford's Chihuahua Engine Plant in Mexico - will be manufactured in Valencia alongside the 2.0-litre and 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol engines.



The company said, by mid-2026, 100 percent of Ford's passenger vehicle range in Europe will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric or plug-in hybrid, moving to all-electric by 2030.



Ford also announced it will phase out the Mondeo, its large car, at the end of March next year.



