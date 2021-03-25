

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sophia Genetics SA and Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) have collaborated to advance data-driven precision medicine through global commercial expansion and development of Hitachi's digital healthcare solutions and the SOPHiA DDM Platform.



The companies have identified multiple areas for potential collaboration including secure personal genomics data management, deployment of data and insights for better healthcare decisions and acceleration of drug development in oncology and other disease areas.



The collaboration will focus on leveraging the genomics, clinical data analytics and AI expertise of both companies to expand the commercialization of the SOPHiA DDM Platform and Hitachi's digital healthcare solutions, like Hitachi's molecular tumor board support service, in key geographies.



Over the long term, the two companies will also collaborate on R&D related new product development which is expected to lead to new joint offerings.



