

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - News Corp. (NWSA, NWS) has agreed to acquire Investor's Business Daily from O'Neil Capital Management. Post acquisition, Investor's Business Daily will continue to be based at its headquarters in Los Angeles, and will operate as a stand-alone brand as part of Dow Jones.



News Corp. said the acquisition will expand Dow Jones's offering with the addition of proprietary data and tools for professional and retail investors to help them identify top-performing stocks.



The revenue base of Investor's Business Daily is almost entirely digital, representing nearly 100,000 digital subscribers across its platforms. It publishes a print edition once a week, in addition to continually updated news on investors.com.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

