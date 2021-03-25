

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Sports and Paramount+ has acquired exclusive U.S. rights to the Serie A Championship, the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana.



Paramount+, ViacomCBS' subscription streaming service, will deliver more than 400 club matches live each season through 2024, featuring all 380 Serie A matches, at least 25 Coppa Italia matches including all contests from the fourth knockout round on, and the Supercoppa Italiana match each year between the winners of Serie A and Coppa Italia.



Select matches will be televised each year on CBS Sports linear platforms including CBS Sports Network.



CBS Sports begins coverage in August with the start of the 2021-2022 Serie A season. Additional coverage details will be announced in the coming months in conjunction with the 2021-2022 Serie A and Coppa Italia schedules.



CBS Sports Digital will deliver additional coverage and original programming and feature highlights across social channels and CBS Sports HQ, the 24/7 streaming sports news network.



