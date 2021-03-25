

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) Thursday announced positive data from study of the TheraSphere Y-90 Glass Microspheres, a type of radioembolization comprised of millions of microscopic glass beads containing radioactive yttrium.



The study evaluated the safety and efficacy of TheraSphere therapy in patients with hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of primary liver cancer, using a dosing method known as multicompartment dosimetry, which maximizes the dose of Y-90 reaching the tumor while minimizing the radiation dose that reaches normal liver tissue.



Data confirmed treatment was safe and well tolerated, with only 4.8% of patients experiencing adverse events.



'The TARGET study findings create the opportunity for future TheraSphere treatment optimization and Y-90 dose escalation without compromising safety,' said Prof. Marnix G.E.H. Lam, M.D., Professor of Nuclear Medicine, University Medical Center, Utrecht, Netherlands and one of the principal investigators of the TARGET study. 'The study results are also generalizable and easily replicated as we included a global patient population with a wide spectrum of early, intermediate and advanced HCC.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de