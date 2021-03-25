

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) reported a profit for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $18.96 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $21.12 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $42.50 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $121.28 million from $109.68 million last year.



Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $42.50 Mln. vs. $34.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.95 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q1): $121.28 Mln vs. $109.68 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.72 - $0.74 Next quarter revenue guidance: $119 - $123 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $3.38 - $3.42 Full year revenue guidance: $519 - $527 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

PROGRESS SOFTWARE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de