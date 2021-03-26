

WERDOHL (dpa-AFX) - The Thiele family will remain committed to the company as the main shareholder of Vossloh through a planned family trust, Vossloh said in a statement.



The family informed Vossloh that Mr. Thiele's stake in Vossloh, held through holding companies, will be contributed into a family trust as specified in his will. Julia Thiele-Schürhoff, daughter of Heinz Hermann Thiele, will continue to hold her stake in the holding companies. Therefore, the Thiele family continues to hold 50.09% of Vossloh shares.



Heinz Hermann Thiele, 79, was a German businessman, and the chairman of Knorr-Bremse AG, a German automobile brakes manufacturer, and chairman of Vossloh. He died on 23 February 2021. He was also the largest shareholder in the German carrier Lufthansa AG, at the time of his death. With a net worth of $20.2 billion, he was the fourth richest person in Germany at the time of his death.



Formally, the deceased's holding shares will initially be held by his wife Nadia Thiele and will be contributed into the family trust in accordance with Mr. Thiele's last will. The establishment of the trust is due to be completed by the end of this year and will be implemented by the executor and long-term confidant of Heinz Hermann Thiele, auditor and tax advisor Robin Brühmüller. Until then, the shares will be subject to executorship.



Heinz Hermann Thiele has closely accompanied Vossloh for almost a decade, since 2011 as shareholder and from 2013 to 2017 as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vossloh.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VOSSLOH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de