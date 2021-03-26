

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Stagecoach Group (SGC.L) said its outlook for the year ending 1 May 2021 is unchanged from when it announced half-year results in December 2020. The Group noted that since the interim results announcement, it has seen further positive cash flow (excluding movements in borrowings), and continues to have available liquidity of over 850 million pounds.



The Group said the demand for its regional bus services has continued to follow the changing pattern of COVID-19 restrictions across the UK. Commercial sales are currently at around 46% of the 2019 level and the Group is currently operating vehicle mileage in excess of 86% of 2019 levels.



The Group will announce its preliminary results for the year ended 1 May 2021 on 30 June 2021.



