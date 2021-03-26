

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales declined at a softer pace in February, figures from the statistical office showed on Friday.



Retail sales, excluding VAT, decreased a working-day adjusted 0.1 percent year-on-year in February, following a 4.1 percent fall in January.



Sales of non-food stores declined 7.1 percent annually in February.



Sales in specialized stores rose 11.9 percent. Sales in non-specialized stores and those of food, alcoholic beverages and tobacco increased by 8.6 percent, each.



On a month-on-month basis, retail sales grew a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent in February.



