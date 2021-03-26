

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments Plc (OXIG.L), a provider of technology and tools for research and industry, said on Friday that it expects revenues for fiscal 2020/21 to be marginally ahead of last year, inclusive of a small negative impact from currency effects.



The company also expects adjusted operating profit for the 2020/21 fiscal year to be between 55 million pounds to 57 million pounds, buoyed by realized operating efficiencies.



The company said that in the second half of the year, it has benefited from good performance from its Asian operations, especially China. The major growth has been seen in the semi-conductor applications segment.



The company is scheduled to publish its results for the year ending on March 31 on June 8.



