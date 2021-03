LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer prices continued to decline in February, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 1.5 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.1 percent decline in January.



The domestic market prices declined 1.4 percent annually in February, following a 0.3 percent decrease in the previous month.



Prices for mining and quarrying grew 2.8 percent yearly in February, while those of manufacturing fell 1.9 percent.



Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air-condition supply fell 1.1 percent, while those of water supply gained 3.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in February, following a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



