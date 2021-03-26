Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Vervierfachung! Durchbruch? Ausbruch! – Winke, winke, Pennystock ade!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HFWR ISIN: GB00B0HZPV38 Ticker-Symbol: KQ1 
Tradegate
26.03.21
09:05 Uhr
10,100 Euro
-0,100
-0,98 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Kazakh Traded Index
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KAZ MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAZ MINERALS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,00010,30011:09
10,10010,20009:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KAZ MINERALS
KAZ MINERALS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KAZ MINERALS PLC10,100-0,98 %
NOVA RESOURCES LIMITED--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.