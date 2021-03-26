

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Nova Resources B.V. and the Independent Committee of KAZ Minerals PLC announced the terms of a further increased and final offer comprising 850 pence in cash payable by Nova for each KAZ Minerals share, together with a special dividend equal to 27 US cents per KAZ Minerals share payable by KAZ Minerals. The final increased offer price and the special dividend in aggregate have a value of 869 pence in cash.



The terms of the final increased offer, when taken together with the special dividend, value the entire issued and to be issued share capital of KAZ Minerals at approximately 4.1 billion pounds.



The Independent Committee of KAZ Minerals recommended that KAZ Minerals shareholders accept the final increased offer.



Nova Resources B.V. is a company indirectly owned by joint offerors Oleg Novachuk and Vladimir Kim.



