

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's economic growth remained flat in the fourth quarter, revised data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



Gross domestic product remained unchanged sequentially, instead of the 0.4 percent growth estimated initially. In the third quarter, GDP had expanded 17.1 percent following the easing of lockdown restrictions.



The expenditure-side breakdown showed that final consumption expenditure gained 0.4 percent and gross capital formation advanced 0.6 percent in the fourth quarter.



Exports and imports advanced 4.6 percent and 6.2 percent, respectively.



On a yearly basis, GDP contracted 8.9 percent after falling 8.6 percent in the third quarter. The fourth quarter decline was revised from -9.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de