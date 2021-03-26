

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) said Friday that its supervisory board decided to assert claims for damages against its former chief executive officer, Martin Winterkorn, and former AUDI CEO, Rupert Stadler, over its diesel emissions scandal.



'The Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG has drawn a line under its clarification process and ended its investigation started in October 2015 into the causes of the diesel crisis and who was responsible for this,' Volkswagen said in a statement.



Volkswagen said that, following an extensive legal investigation by the law firm Gleiss Lutz on the on behalf the company, it has concluded Winterkorn and Stadler breached their duty of care. But the company concluded that there were no breaches of duty identified by other members of its management board.



The Supervisory Boards of AUDI AG and Porsche AG also examined the results of the investigations of the Supervisory Board of their respective companies and based their resolutions on the expert opinion drawn up by Gleiss Lutz, which concluded that negligent breaches of duty had occurred.



The former members of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, Ulrich Hackenberg and Stefan Knirsch, as well as the former member of the Board of Management of Porsche, Wolfgang Hatz, are also being accused of breaches of the duty of care under stock corporation law in this regard.



It was in 2015 that Volkswagen was caught using illegal software in thousands of vehicles to cheat U.S. pollution tests. In January 2017, the automotive giant pleaded guilty to criminal charges. and agreed to pay some $4.3 billion in U.S. penalties for its scheme to deliberately rig hundreds of thousands of U.S. diesel vehicles to cheat on emissions tests.



The VW scandal extended to some 11 million other vehicles the company sold worldwide and led to U.S. criminal charges against eight people. The company had set aside more than $30 billion to cover costs and settlements, including $15 billion to buy back or fix vehicles in the U.S.



