

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - NetEase Cloud Music, an interactive music streaming service provider in China, and Merlin, the independent's digital music licensing partner, said that they have extended their strategic partnership in China to include a wider range of cooperation. The multi-year licensing deal will include access to additional marketing and promotional opportunities for Merlin members.



Merlin and NetEase Cloud Music's original agreement was established in 2018. The extended partnership grants NetEase Cloud Music's users access to an even more diverse array of music from Merlin's members around the globe.



The company noted that the expanded partnership provides more of Merlin's members with the ability to increase their fanbase through their exposure to NetEase Cloud Music's vast and growing audience in China.



