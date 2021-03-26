

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment index for March is due at 10:00 am ET Friday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major opponents. While it rose against the yen and the franc, it dropped against the pound. Against the euro, it held steady.



The greenback was worth 109.82 against the yen, 1.1784 against the euro, 1.3797 against the pound and 0.9407 against the franc as of 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de