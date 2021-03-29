

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NMR), a Japanese financial holding company, said it may have incurred a significant loss arising from transactions with a U.S. client.



The company said it is evaluating the extent of the possible loss and the impact it could have on its consolidated financial results. The estimated amount of the claim against the client is about $2 billion based on market prices as of March 26. The estimate is subject to change depending on unwinding of the transactions and fluctuations in market prices.



In a separate press release, Nomura said that it has reached an agreement with the underwriters of the US dollar senior notes priced on March 23, 2021, to cancel the issuance due to an event that occurred after pricing that could impact the company's consolidated financial results.



Nomura plans to consider issuing similar notes after the impact on its consolidated financial results is known.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOMURA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de