

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trident Seafoods Corp. is recalling a single lot number of Pacific Salmon Burgers citing the possible presence of small pieces of metal, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves burgers that come in 3 lbs. (48 oz.) packages with Lot Number GC101431 and a Best By 01/14/2023.



According to the company, the consumption of these products may pose a choking hazard or other physical injury.



However, there have been no reports of injury or illness related to the recalled products to date.



Customers who have any remaining product with the affected lot number can return it to local Costco for a full refund.



Trident Seafoods said it is investigating the situation thoroughly.



In similar incidents, Charlotte, North Carolina-based MG Foods last week expanded its recall to include three Turkey Wraps due to potential contamination of Listeria.



NDAL MFG Inc. in February called back one lot of Manukaguard Allercleanse nasal spray citing yeast contamination.



