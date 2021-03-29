

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade surplus increased more than initially estimated in January, final data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.



The trade surplus was EUR 855 million in January versus EUR 830 million in the initial estimate. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 412 million.



In December, the trade surplus was EUR 398 million.



Exports declined 5.2 percent year-on-year in January, after a 11.0 percent decrease in December. In the initial estimate, exports fell 5.5 percent.



Imports decreased 10.5 percent annually in January, after a 7.1 percent rise in the preceding month. According to the initial estimate, imports declined 10.4 percent.



On a seasonally and working-day adjusted basis, exports increased 3.0 percent month-on-month in January and imports declined 1.8 percent.



