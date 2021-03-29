

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Humanigen Inc. (HGEN) said Monday that its lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, improved the relative likelihood of survival without need for invasive mechanical ventilation by 54%, achieving the primary endpoint of the phase 3 study.



The clinical improvement was observed over and above other treatments, including steroids and/or remdesivir.



In Monday pre-market trade, HGEN was trading at $22.65 up $8.66 or 61.90%.



The company noted that its next step is to submit an application for Emergency Use Authorization to the Food and Drug Administration as soon as possible.



If lenzilumab is authorized for emergency use by the FDA, and based on clinical trial experience to date, it may then be considered a part of our treatment armamentarium for newly hospitalized patients with COVID-19, Humanigen said.



The company noted that study results demonstrate that lenzilumab significantly improved patient outcomes. The study achieved its primary endpoint of ventilator-free survival measured through day 28 following treatment.



The Kaplan-Meier estimate for invasive mechanical ventilation and/or death was 15.6% in the lenzilumab arm versus 22.1% in the placebo arm, representing a 54% improvement in the relative likelihood of survival without the need for invasive mechanical ventilation.



Although this study was not powered to demonstrate a difference in mortality, a favorable trend in mortality was observed: 9.6% in the lenzilumab arm compared with 13.9% in the placebo arm. Approximately 88% of patients received dexamethasone (or other steroids), 62% received remdesivir, and 57% received both, balanced across both arms of the study.



Serious adverse events (SAEs) were balanced in both study arms and the SAE profile was similar to that previously documented in prior lenzilumab studies. In this study, lenzilumab appeared to be safe and well-tolerated; no new SAEs were identified, and none were attributed to lenzilumab.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

