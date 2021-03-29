

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it now expects its first-quarter system capacity -- total available seat miles-- to be down about 40% to 45% compared to the first quarter 2019, due to the current operational environment in the COVID-19 pandemic. It compared to the company's previous guidance of down 45% versus the first quarter 2019.



The company noted that it will continue to adjust its fleet and capacity plans based on anticipated levels of demand and presently expects to reactivate most of its aircraft in the second quarter to meet anticipated levels of demand.



The company stated that it experienced softness in its bookings at the beginning of the first quarter, due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order to require a negative COVID-19 test for entry into the U.S. at the beginning of 2021.



However, the company has experienced recent strength in domestic and short-haul international bookings, as infection and hospitalization rates have materially declined and vaccine distribution has increased during the quarter.



As of March 26, the company's seven day moving average of its net bookings is about 90% of the level experienced in 2019, with a domestic load factor of approximately 80% during that same period.



The company now expects the strength in bookings to continue through the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter. However, investors are cautioned that visibility regarding forward bookings remains limited.



