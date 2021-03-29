Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 29.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 661 internationalen Medien
News Kracher bei Taat Lifestyle - Kursexplosion am Montag?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q636 ISIN: CH0044328745 Ticker-Symbol: AEX 
Lang & Schwarz
29.03.21
16:48 Uhr
135,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,75 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CHUBB LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHUBB LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
133,00137,0016:48
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CHUBB
CHUBB LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHUBB LIMITED135,00+0,75 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.