

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L), announced Monday that Germany's AIDA Cruises is currently offers seven-day trips around the Canary Islands with AIDAperla departing from Las Palmas, Gran Canaria. Unfortunately, cruises in other AIDA destinations are currently not possible.



AIDA's enhanced health and safety protocols, along with the Spanish government's regulations for safe travel, has already seen many AIDA guests enjoy relaxing holidays in the Canary Islands. The enhanced health and safety protocols have been tested by SGS Institut Fresenius and confirmed by the classification society DNV GL.



Carnival said all planned AIDA vacation of affected guests can be offered an attractive alternative with the seven-day cruises of AIDAperla thanks to the company's travel program in the Canary Islands.



This applies to guests who originally booked a cruise in the Mediterranean on AIDAblu, AIDAprima and AIDAmira with departure dates up to and including May 9, 2021.



The same applies to all guests who were originally scheduled to depart from Hamburg to Northern Europe or Norway with AIDAdiva, AIDAsol or AIDAluna up to and including April 28, 2021.



The 'AIDA promise' is included in the travel price for new bookings up to May 31, 2021 and applies to departures up to March 31, 2022.



All trips from the AIDA cruise program can be booked through summer 2022 with a local travel professional, online at www.aida.de or through the AIDA customer center.



