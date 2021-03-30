

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Astellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMY, ALPMY) said that a phase 3 confirmatory trial of XOSPATA or gilteritinib in patients with relapsed (disease that has returned) or refractory (resistant to treatment) FLT3 mutation-positive acute myeloid leukemia or AML met its primary endpoint of overall survival compared to chemotherapy at a planned interim analysis.



The confirmatory phase 3 trial in China, other countries was stopped early due to positive results at planned interim analysis.



COMMODORE is an open-label, randomized study of gilteritinib versus salvage chemotherapy in adult patients who have relapsed or refractory AML in China and other countries. Astellas has stopped enrollment in the trial and patients in the chemotherapy arm will be offered the opportunity to receive gilteritinib.



Earlier this year, the China National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) granted conditional approval to gilteritinib for the treatment of adult patients who have relapsed or refractory AML with a FLT3 mutation detected by a fully validated test. Astellas plans to submit results of COMMODORE to the NMPA in support of full approval.



AML is a cancer that impacts the blood and bone marrow, and its incidence increases with age. It is one of the most common types of leukemia in adults.



