

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Uniper SE said Monday that its chief executive officer Andreas Schierenbeck and chief financial officer Sascha Bibert will leave the company, with effective immediately.



The former Chair of the Uniper Supervisory Board Klaus-Dieter Maubach is the new chief executive officer of Uniper SE. Member of the Supervisory Board of Uniper Tiina Tuomela will take over as the new chief financial officer of Uniper.



Both Maubach and Tuomela will step down from the Uniper Supervisory Board effective at the end of the Uniper Annual General Meeting on 19 May 2021.



Markus Rauramo has been elected as Chair of the Uniper Supervisory Board Monday.



With Klaus-Dieter Maubach and Tiina Tuomela set to leave the Uniper Supervisory Board, new candidates will be nominated for election at the Uniper AGM, the company said.



