

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's import prices for February. Economists forecast prices to gain 1.1 percent annually, following a 1.2 percent drop in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro held steady against the yen and the franc, it declined against the pound and the greenback.



The euro was worth 129.34 against the yen, 1.1762 against the greenback, 0.8542 against the pound and 1.1053 against the franc at 1:55 am ET.



