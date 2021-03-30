

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) has obtained worldwide rights to develop and commercialize therapeutic applications for a library of Fibroblast Activation Protein targeting agents including FAPI-46 and FAPI-74, through an assignment agreement with iTheranostics, Inc. The deal also includes co-exclusive rights for Novartis to develop imaging applications for these assets.



Susanne Schaffert, President, Novartis Oncology, said: 'FAP is an exciting target and these agents are a great fit with our radioligand therapy pipeline, which we are actively investigating across multiple tumor types. We believe this technology has the potential to transform many patients' lives.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVARTIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de