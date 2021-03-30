

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's jobless rate grew in February, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate for the 15 to 74 age group rose to 8.1 percent in February from 6.9 percent in the same month last year.



The number of unemployed persons increased by 35,000 to 220,000 in February from 185,000 in the last year.



The employment rate fell to 70.0 percent in February from 70.3 percent in the same month last year. The number of employed persons fell by 6,000 from a year ago to 2.481 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

