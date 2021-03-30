

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. BARR plc (BAG.L) reported statutory profit before tax of 26.0 million pounds for the 52 weeks ended 24 January 2021 compared to 37.4 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 17.16 pence compared to 26.49 pence. Profit before tax and exceptional items was 32.8 million pounds, down 12.3%. Basic earnings per share before exceptional items was 22.31 pence compared to 26.50 pence.



Fiscal year revenue was 227.0 million pounds, down 11.2% from last year.



The Group said it remains committed to plan to recommence dividend payments during the course of the financial year ending January 2022.



