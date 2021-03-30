

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) reported a loss before tax of 10.1 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2020 compared to a loss of 12.5 million pounds, last year. Basic loss per share was 24.0 pence compared to a loss of 49.8 pence. Underlying EBIT loss was 6.4 million pounds compared to an underlying EBIT loss of 5.0 million pounds, last year.



Fiscal year revenue declined to 119.0 million pounds from 151.0 million pounds, prior year.



Dialight plc stated that it is experiencing an increase in quoting activity early in the year. The Group sees a range of profitable outcomes for the full year.



The Board is not proposing a final dividend payment for 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIALIGHT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de