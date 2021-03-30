

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices rose for the first time in twenty months in February, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The producer price index increased 0.7 percent year-on-year in February, after a 0.3 percent fall in January.



Prices rose for the first time since June 2019, when they grew 0.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.5 percent in February, following a 1.4 percent increase in the preceding month.



In the domestic market, producer prices grew 0.5 percent month-on-month in February.



Producer prices in the foreign market increased 0.6 percent monthly in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de