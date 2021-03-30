

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurozone economic sentiment survey results are due. The economic confidence index is forecast to rise to 96.0 in March from 93.4 in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro gained against the franc and the yen, it dropped against the greenback and the pound.



The euro was worth 129.53 against the yen, 1.1747 against the greenback, 0.8527 against the pound and 1.1067 against the franc at 4.55 am ET.



