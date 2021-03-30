

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer confidence improved in March, survey data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The consumer confidence indicator rose to -20.2 in March from -25.8 in February.



The manufacturing confidence index increased to -9.6 in March from -13.9 in the previous month.



The construction sector morale remained unchanged at -13.6 in March.



The index reflecting the morale in the trade sector improved to -10.4 in March and the confidence measure in the services sector grew to -19.4.



The economic climate indicator increased to -0.7 from -1.8 in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de