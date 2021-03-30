

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's retail sales decreased at a slower pace in February, the statistical office INE reported Tuesday.



Retail sales dropped by adjusted 5.9 percent year-on-year, slower than the 9.4 percent decline seen in the previous month.



On an unadjusted basis, the decline in retail sales slowed to 9.4 percent from 10.8 percent in January.



Month-on-month, retail sales grew 4.2 percent, in contrast to January's 7.6 percent decrease. This was the biggest growth since June 2020.



By products, food sales dropped 3.1 percent on month, while non-food product sales grew 8.5 percent in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

